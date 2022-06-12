Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches two flyovers to ease flow of traffic in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated Kavundampalayam and Ramanathapuram-Sungam flyovers in Coimbatore virtually from the secretariat in Chennai on Saturday.

The flyovers built at an estimated cost of ₹230 crore and ₹60 crore would decongest the traffic on Coimbatore-Tiruchirappalli Road.

The chief minister inaugurated the flyovers in the presence of highways minister E V Velu, chief secretary V Irai Anbu and state highways secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

The four-lane Ramanathapuram-Sungam flyover running for a distance of 3.15 km was officially opened for public use, a release here said. This would decongest the traffic at Ramanathapuram, Olympus and Sungam besides Alvenia School junction, Sowripalayam junction, Puliyakulam junction, All India Radio Road junction, Race Course Road and Valankulam Road intersections.

This new flyover would ensure quick access to the government hospital, railway station, town hall and Ukkadam.

The 1.17-km-long four-lane flyover at Kavundampalayam, which was dedicated to the public, will facilitate smooth traffic flow for vehicles heading to Coonoor, Ooty, Gudalur and Mysuru.

The workers of the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK distributed sweets, separately, to celebrate the opening of both the flyovers.

As Stalin inaugurated the flyovers by video-conference, state electricity minister V Senthil Balaji flagged off traffic movement on the flyover, a long-pending project, attracting slogans from both the ruling and opposition parties that led to tense moments.

After distributing sweets to the people, the minister immediately left the place.

AIADMK MLAs P R G Arunkumar, A K Selvaraj, Amman K Arjunan, K Jeyaraman also distributed sweets to the public, claiming the project was initiated by their government three years ago and travelled on the flyover.

Meanwhile, a few BJP workers, led by Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, also celebrated the opening, claiming that the facility was opened only after they staged protests a few days ago demanding opening of the flyovers.

District collector G S Sameeran, corporation commissioner M Prathap, MPs P R Natarajan and Shanmughasundaram, and mayor Kalpana were present at the inauguration.