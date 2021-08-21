Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 curbs till September 6, but gives fresh relaxations

The MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu extended the overall lockdown-like curbs in the state till 6am on September 6, but also announced certain relaxation. The decision comes after chief minister Stalin held a meeting on the Covid-19 situation on Saturday.

The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on August 23.

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance from September 1. "The schools will work on a rotational basis," the chief minister announced today. Any decision on reopening of schools for Classes 1-8 will be taken after September 15, he added.

Here are the latest relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday:

All shops can stay open till 10pm, according to latest orders issued by Tamil Nadu government. Earlier, they were allowed only to remain open till 9pm.

Theatres across Tamil Nadu have been permitted to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday (August 23). Theatre owners have been asked to ensure that all workers are 100% vaccinated.

The beaches too have been allowed to reopen, but the shopkeepers and small traders around the beach area have been asked to get themselves vaccinated.

Zoos and botanical gardens have also been allowed to reopen.

Public buses to Andhra and Karnataka allowed, and have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

IT offices can function with 100 per cent workforce.

Swimming pools are still closed for general public, but those being used for purpose of training for competition can open. However, all trainers and trainees above 18 years have been asked to get themselves vaccinated.