Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown by a week from May 24

Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown by a week from May 24 without any relaxations.

Earlier, the lockdown had commenced on May 10 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and it was supposed to end on May 24.

Citing the view of medical experts that the coronavirus spread is likely to peak soon in Tamil Nadu, chief minister MK Stalin had earlier said that everyone must follow the Covid-19 related guidelines.

"There were views that a third wave of the virus was also probable and we have to be ready to tackle it also. The day when no one was infected with the virus would really be a day of joy and only then would he be happy," Stalin said.

Stalin also said that the pace of the coronavirus spread has been slowed down and the number of fresh infections has been controlled.

"This was due to the lockdown and many measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, he added.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 new Covid-19 cases. The state has 2,74,629 active cases and 19,598 people have succumbed to the infection till date. The number of deaths stood at 467.