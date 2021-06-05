Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with conditions
india news

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with conditions

However, the restrictions will not be eased in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu, which continue to see high number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:30 AM IST
According to a state government press release, stand alone retail provision, vegetable, fruits, flowers and meat shops will be allowed to open between 6am and 5pm. (HT Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week, till 6am on June 14, with some relaxations in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 cases in the state. However, the restrictions will not be eased in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu, which continue to see high number of cases of the coronavirus disease. The 11 districts are Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. 

According to a state government press release, stand alone retail provision, vegetable, fruits, flowers and meat shops will be allowed to open between 6am and 5pm.

Wholesale trade alone will be permitted in fish markets and abattoirs. The government has also allowed matchbox factories to function with 50% workers. Government offices will resume work with 30% staff.

Tamil Nadu registered 22,651 new Covid-19 cases and 463 related fatalities, which have taken the state’s tally to 21,95,402 and its death toll to 26,128, according to the health department on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

Clip shows how her parents reacted when she got a dog they were reluctant to get

Man in MP’s Jabalpur grows over 2,500 bonsais to create mini forest on terrace

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP