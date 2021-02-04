Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court

A 40-year-old sanitary worker’s family has filed a First Information Report (FIR) and a petition in the Madras high court, blaming his Covid-19 vaccination on January 21 for his death even as officials denied the claim.

V Manoharan, a father of five, died on January 31 after he collapsed at a bus stand while he was in Virudhunagar district on a personal visit. “An FIR was filed on Monday night under Section 174 of CrPC [inquiry into cases of unnatural death] after which a post-mortem was done on Tuesday morning and video-graphed,” said police superintendent T Perumal.

Joint director (health services) Dr R Manoharan said the sanitary worker’s death has nothing to do with the vaccine. “We got to know from his medical history that he was a chronic alcoholic and has had a history of hematemesis [vomiting of blood],” he said. He added based on the family’s claim, they performed an autopsy and analysis is pending.” I also took the [Covishield] vaccine... So far there have been no adverse reactions reported.”

V Manoharan’s widow, M Ambika, said her husband was not an alcoholic. “He was never sick or went to the hospital. Only after taking the injection, he complained of headache, hot flashes, and chills,” Ambika said. “I need help in taking care of them [children].” Ambika sought compensation and a government job as her husband was the only breadwinner.