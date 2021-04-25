Stricter curbs in Tamil Nadu from April 26 as Covid-19 cases surge

The Tamil Nadu government imposed fresh restrictions in the state from April 26 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported. In a press release issued on Saturday, the government said, "Temple events and congregations have already been prohibited since April 10. Permission was granted to allow pre-scheduled events with 50 members. But the government has decided to allow only the temple staff to hold consecration ceremonies. No new consecration ceremony/temple events will be permitted."

The Palaniswami government had earlier announced a night curfew, ban on tourists at hill stations and a complete lockdown on Sundays.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu imposes lockdown on Sunday, with some exceptions, to curb the spread of COVID19



The night curfew, in place from 10pm to 4am, and the Sunday lockdown will continue, with an exemption for essential services.

The fresh restrictions come in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu recording 14,842 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 10,66,329. As many as 80 fatalities in 24 hours took the toll to 13,475, the state health department said in a release.

Here is all you need to know about the fresh restrictions:

From April 26, beauty parlors, salons, spas, barber shops will be closed.

Hotels, restaurants and tea shops will only be allowed to serve takeaway food.

All places of worship will be closed for the public.

The number of people at wedding functions have also been restricted to maximum 50. At funerals, 25 people will be allowed.

IT and ITES companies are mandated to allow 50 per cent of employees to work from home.

Passengers from abroad and states other than Puducherry need to apply for e-pass through the government portal before travelling to the state. They can register in the portal http://eregister.tnega.org and information on registration should be produced to authorities on arrival.