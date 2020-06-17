Tamil Nadu inches toward 50,000-mark, rapidly escalating infections in Chennai: Covid-19 state tally 

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:01 IST

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in the country with over 48,000 coronavirus cases till date. Panic has gripped the capital city as more than 70 percent of cases in the state come from Chennai.

Last week, chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that Chennai is the largest city in the state and is densely populated owing to which maximum numbers of cases are arising from the city. In the view of a surge in Covid-19 cases, the chief minister has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai and three districts from June 19 to 30.

Besides, Maharashtra continues to register more coronavirus infections with state tally jumping beyond the one lakh mark. Delhi stands third with over 44,000 cases followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. India’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday jumped to 354,065 with 11,903 fatalities till date.

Here’s a look at the statewise numbers

Worst-hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 113,445 on Wednesday. As many as 5,537 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 57,851 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 48,019 in the southern state. Five hundred and twenty-eight people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 26,782 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 44,688 on Wednesday, 16,500 patients have recovered here while 1,837 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 24,577 on Wednesday. The state has seen 17,082 people recover from coronavirus while 1,533 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 14,091 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,610 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 417.

Rising numbers

Madhya Pradesh saw its Covid-19 tally jump to 11,083 on Wednesday while in Rajasthan Covid-19 cases have increased to 13,216.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed to 11,909. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 6,650 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,778 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported 7,530 coronavirus cases till date. Telangana has 5,406 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,200-mark. Haryana have sen more than 8,200 Covid-19 cases. In Odisha, cases stand at 4,163 while Assam has reported 4,319 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,000-mark.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Manipur, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.