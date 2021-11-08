Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parts of Tamil Nadu likely to see heavy rainfall until November 11

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and adjoining districts in Tamil Nadu from Saturday night through Sunday and forced officials to rescue and move over 500 people to temporary shelters
People wade through a flooded street after heavy rain in Chennai on November 7, 2021. Tamil Nadu is likely to see heavy rainfall for four more days. (AFP)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 10:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Rains are likely to continue for four more days in Tamil Nadu under the influence of low pressure expected to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. There will be light to moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh until November 11.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and adjoining districts in Tamil Nadu from Saturday night through Sunday and forced officials to rescue and move over 500 people to temporary shelters. From 8.30am on November 6 for 24 hours, Chennai received 210mm of rain - the highest in a single day since 2015.

An existing depression separately over the East-Central Arabian sea, centred 820 km southwest off the coast of Mumbai, was expected to move away from the Indian coast and weaken over the next 36 hours. It is unlikely to have much impact on the coast but will result in rough conditions in the Arabian sea till Tuesday. The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the east-central and adjoining the west-central Arabian Sea till early Tuesday.

Under the influence of the depression, the Bay of Bengal is also likely to be rough until Thursday. All the fishermen in the Bay of Bengal have been asked to return to the coast by Tuesday. They have been warned against venturing out to the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 9 and 10, and the southwest Bay of Bengal on November 10 and 11.

A dip of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature was separately likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha over the next two days.

