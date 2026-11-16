Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s wife Daisy Martin announces split after 14 years
Daisy Martin, wife of Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, has announced in an Instagram post that the couple has mutually decided to end their 14-year marriage.
Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 20:24:30 IST
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Daisy Martin, wife of Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna, has officially announced that the couple has mutually decided to end their 14-year marriage.
Sharing the news on an Instagram post, Daisy Martin said, "After being a part of each other's lives for 14 years, it's been a journey filled with love, understanding and change, moving through the different chapters of life together as friends, life partners and parents. Today, Aadhav Arjuna and I have mutually decided to part ways as a couple and embrace separate paths."
"Our commitment to co-parenting and ensuring our child's happiness and well-being will always remain our greatest priority," said Martin, an entrepreneur and the daughter of businessman Santiago Martin.
"Aadhav Arjuna will always have my respect, and I sincerely wish him happiness, peace and success in everything he chooses to pursue," she added while requesting understanding, kindness and privacy as they navigate this transition.
However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the initiation or finalisation of formal divorce proceedings.
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Home/India News/Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna’s Wife Daisy Martin Announces Split After 14 Years