The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its November 20 order allowing the “Karthigai Deepam” to be lit as a one-time measure at the disputed stone pillar, or the deepathoon, atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.
The state’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department filed the review petition on November 21, just a day after the interim order by a Supreme Court bench of justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi, allowing the lighting of the lamp on November 24.
A review petition is different from an appeal and a party can ask for a review of a Supreme Court’s decision by the same bench on limited grounds of factual misconceptions, violation of statutory mandates, or of a judicial binding precedent having been overlooked.
No customary right to perform ritual
On Friday, the apex court had also stayed the operative portions of the Madras high court’s January 6 judgment while clarifying that its permission will not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in “subsequent years”.
The court also observed that the temporary arrangement had been made “precisely because the dispute itself remained to be adjudicated”.{{/usCountry}}
The court also observed that the temporary arrangement had been made “precisely because the dispute itself remained to be adjudicated”.{{/usCountry}}
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It directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit by an authorised team of the Devasthanam at the stone pillar amid adequate security arrangements provided by the state and district administration. It also asked the Centre to deploy CRPF personnel, if required.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticised the TVK government over its move to seek a review of the Supreme Court order. “Why is the government so worked up when asked to light the lamp at the “deepathoon”? I strongly condemn the anti-Hindu stance of the government...,” he said in a post on X.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She covers High Courts and tribunals across southern India, and believes that important legal developments do not only come from New Delhi. Her work focuses on bringing significant decisions and developments from the region to a wider audience and explaining what they mean beyond the courtroom. She tries to make legal material accessible by translating legal jargon into clear, readable prose and putting pleas, lawsuits, judgments and legal developments in context. She also looks at their political realities and practical consequences for people. Ayesha is committed to the standards of integrity journalism requires. She places a premium on accuracy and fairness, and believes that journalism's powerful voice must be tempered by humility and a sense of proportion. Over almost two decades in journalism, she has covered law and order, civil law, crime and other areas of legal affairs. Her work includes breaking news, legal affairs stories, online analysis and commentary. Ayesha is deeply interested in the law, court judgments and the Constitution because they shape everyday life. She believes every citizen should have a basic understanding of them. What she enjoys most about covering courts is that every story brings something new to learn.