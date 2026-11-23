The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its November 20 order allowing the “Karthigai Deepam” to be lit as a one-time measure at the disputed stone pillar, or the deepathoon, atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

On Friday, the apex court had stayed the operative portions of the Madras high court’s January 6 judgment. (HT File Photo) more less

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The state’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department filed the review petition on November 21, just a day after the interim order by a Supreme Court bench of justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi, allowing the lighting of the lamp on November 24.

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A review petition is different from an appeal and a party can ask for a review of a Supreme Court’s decision by the same bench on limited grounds of factual misconceptions, violation of statutory mandates, or of a judicial binding precedent having been overlooked.

No customary right to perform ritual

On Friday, the apex court had also stayed the operative portions of the Madras high court’s January 6 judgment while clarifying that its permission will not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in “subsequent years”.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also observed that the temporary arrangement had been made “precisely because the dispute itself remained to be adjudicated”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also observed that the temporary arrangement had been made “precisely because the dispute itself remained to be adjudicated”. {{/usCountry}}

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It directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit by an authorised team of the Devasthanam at the stone pillar amid adequate security arrangements provided by the state and district administration. It also asked the Centre to deploy CRPF personnel, if required.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran criticised the TVK government over its move to seek a review of the Supreme Court order. “Why is the government so worked up when asked to light the lamp at the “deepathoon”? I strongly condemn the anti-Hindu stance of the government...,” he said in a post on X.

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