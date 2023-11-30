Tamil Nadu on ‘orange alert’ amid heavy rain; several districts waterlogged, schools closed

Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, has been grappling with incessant rainfall since Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an ‘orange’ alert for several districts in the state. An 'orange' alert indicates 'very heavy rainfall' - between six and 20 cm.

An orange alert was issued in Tamil Nadu(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a bulletin by the weather agency, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with intense spells of rain are very likely at a few places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts on Thursday while light rain is likely over Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu, and Karaikal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40-45 kmph is predicted over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining North Andaman Sea. The weather department has also cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period, as the sea conditions are expected to be 'rough to very rough' in these areas.

Waterlogging across Tamil Nadu - See videos

Several parts of the state have gone under the water, leading to heavy traffic jams and disruption to normal life. Videos circulating on social media showered the heavy waterlogging in Chennai, and the long trails of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, with people taking over an hour to cover some distance.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed a renowned temple tank - the Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam - reaching its full capacity due to incessant rainfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, as heavy rains pounded Chennai, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday directed ministers, legislators, and representatives of local bodies to provide all necessary support to the people in rain-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies)