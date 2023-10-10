Tamil Nadu passes resolution seeking Cauvery water as per SC ruling

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution urging the central government to direct Karnataka government to release Cauvery water as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

MK Stalin (PTI)

The resolution was supported by all parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In order to protect the livelihood of the Cauvery delta farmers, who are the basis for Tamil Nadu’s agriculture, this August House unanimously urges the Union government to direct the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the direction of the Supreme Court,” read the resolution passed by the assembly, after four BJP MLAs staged a walked out. The resolution comes admist various protests and bandhs were held over the Cauvery water dispute in both states.

Chief minister M K Stalin moved the resolution on the first day of the current assembly session by detailing the steps taken by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the past few months to ensure that neighbouring Karnataka adhered to the monthly water schedule, as prescribed by the Supreme Court’s final verdict in February 2018. Principal opposition in the state, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), also blamed successive governments in Karnataka of not honouring the Supreme Court verdict.

AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said that Stalin should have discussed this issue with the ruling Congress in Karnataka. “Getting water from Karnataka is tough. Although we are supporting the resolution moved by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Cauvery. If we are united only we can get water from Karnataka,” he said.

Stalin had visited Bengaluru in July for the INDIA bloc’s meeting as DMK and Congress are constituents of the 28-member coalition. Reacting to the comments made by EPS, state minister for water resources S Durai Murugan said that holding talks with Karnataka would mean “surrendering the state’s rights,” as the Supreme Court verdict is an outcome of decades of struggle by successive governments in Tamil Nadu. “This is what Karnataka expects. Talks would mean that we are ready to pledge our rights to Karnataka,” the minister said.

“The state government should have a plan on how it will ensure water for farmers for samba and to provide drinking water to 20 districts which depend on water from the Cauvery river,” EPS said, adding that in 2018, AIADMK MPs had brought Parliament to a standstill over the Cauvery issue.

BJP said that when they ruled Karnataka for five years until this April, there was no issue over sharing Cauvery water. “Why is there a problem only after Congress formed the government?” asked BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan. “That they cannot resolve this with their ally who are in the INDI alliance and they are passing a resolution urging the Centre to intervene, shows the DMK’s double standards.”

There was a heated debate also took place in the House between EPS and Stalin with the latter saying that he doesn’t need lessons on how to be courageous from the leader of the opposition. Do I have to prove that our MPs have raised the Cauvery issue ? The Opposition leader should not just raise issue just like that without any proof,” Stalin said. He added that Cauvery water is crucial not just for the food security of Tamil Nadu but also to save lives and hence the DMK government would exert pressure on the BJP-led Union government.

The chief minister said, according to the monthly schedule, from June 1 to October 3, only 46.1 (thousand million cubic feet ) of water was released to Biligundlu, from where the Cauvery water from Karnataka enters Tamil Nadu. Karnataka should have released 123.06 tmcft of water between June and September, he added.