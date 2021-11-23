Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for Nov 23-26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24, and an orange alert warning, for November 25 and 26. The weather body has projected isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and the Union territory of Puducherry during the next five days, and isolated very heavy rainfall on November 25 and 26.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days, and Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26," The IMD said in an official statement.

“A cyclonic trough lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is vey likely move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during the next five days,” the IMD further noted in its statement.

The forecasting agency's projections come at a time when the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are already witnessing extremely heavy rainfall, which has led to the loss of life and property. Andhra Pradesh, with more than 30 fatalities, is the worst-hit. Around 10 people remain missing in the state due to rain-related incidents, while more than 50,000 have been rehabilitated in relief camps in Chittoor, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and SPS Nellore - the four worst-affected districts.

