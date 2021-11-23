Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for Nov 23-26
Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for Nov 23-26

The yellow alert is for November 23 and 24, while the orange alert is for the latter two days. The weather body has projected isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next five days.
A vehicle wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Chennai on Monday. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24, and an orange alert warning, for November 25 and 26. The weather body has projected isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and the Union territory of Puducherry during the next five days, and isolated very heavy rainfall on November 25 and 26.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days, and Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25 and 26," The IMD said in an official statement.

“A cyclonic trough lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is vey likely move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during the next five days,” the IMD further noted in its statement.

The forecasting agency's projections come at a time when the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are already witnessing extremely heavy rainfall, which has led to the loss of life and property. Andhra Pradesh, with more than 30 fatalities, is the worst-hit. Around 10 people remain missing in the state due to rain-related incidents, while more than 50,000 have been rehabilitated in relief camps in Chittoor, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and SPS Nellore - the four worst-affected districts.

(With agency inputs)

