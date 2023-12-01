Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu districts to receive moderate rainfall; orange alert issued for Chennai for December 2, 3

ByHT News Desk
Dec 01, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Persistent heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of Chennai on Thursday, continuing to disrupt normal life, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Light thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts on Friday morning, the Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

An orange alert was issued for Tamil Nadu's Chennai for December 2, 3. (PTI)

Persistent heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of Chennai on Thursday, continuing to disrupt normal life, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic jams, and the closure of schools and colleges.

A well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours has caused is behind the incessant rain, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said. This would intensify into a cyclonic storm on December 3 and reach north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on the morning of December 4, the weather department added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for December 2 and 3 for Chennai and its neighbouring districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, the IMD forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain Chennai areas. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations in Chennai received 15.8 and 14mm rainfall, respectively till 7.30pm on Thursday. The highest rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu was in Nagapattinam district at 26mm.

Schools are closed in Chennai due to the continuous heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in several areas.

A flood alert was also issued for low-lying regions and six villages along the Adyar River banks following the release of water from Chembarambakkam Lake.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Ripon Buildings earlier in the day to assess the preparations at the Command Control Centre in Chennai, where the state's rainfall situation is being monitored. During the visit, the Chief Minister personally attended calls from residents through the 1913 helpline, instructing officials to enhance coordination between departments to promptly address grievances.

HT News Desk

chennai tamil nadu rainfall lightning
