Tamil Nadu records 426 Covid cases; active tally at 4,839

Tamil Nadu reported 426 Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the total infections in the State to 35,74,093 till date.

There has however been no fatality today and as a result, the toll continues to remain 38,038.

The active cases as on today declined to 4,839 from 4,866 on Sunday, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

About 453 Covid positive patients were discharged following treatment today, thus taking the cumulative recoveries to 35,31,216 so far.

Among the districts, Chennai recorded the maximum infections of 84 followed by Coimbatore: 52 and Chengalpattu: 35.

