Tamil Nadu reports 1,682 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday witnessed 1,682 new Covid cases with Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts contributing the maximum numbers, taking the overall caseload to 2,650,370. With 21 deaths due to the infection, including six in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities, the toll has risen to 35,400.

With 1,627 patients getting discharged following treatment on Wednesday, the cumulative recoveries stand at 2,597,943. The number of active Covid cases, including isolation as on Wednesday, remains at 17,027, according to a bulletin here.

Coimbatore saw 235 new Covid cases, Chennai 194, Erode 130, Chengalpattu 110 and Tiruppur 101. Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Theni, Tenkasi, Dindigul and Virudhunagar saw new cases in single digits while 27 districts reported fresh cases below 100, the bulletin said.

The State capital reported three deaths due to the infection taking the Covid related fatalities to 8,453. With 2,068 active cases, Chennai’s total cases have mounted to 548,289. The total recoveries, including 176 Wednesday, stand at 537,768.