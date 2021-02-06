Tamil Nadu: Stalker sets 26-yr-old woman, her mother on fire

A stalker allegedly killed a woman and her mother by setting them ablaze and also ended his life by torching himself at her house here on Friday, police said.

The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan alias Satish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to be stalking the 26-year-old woman for seven years.

After gaining entry into her house at Anantanayagi Nagar in Korukkupet early on Friday, Bhoopalan allegedly set the woman and her 45-year-old mother on fire, and also torched himself.

Hearing their cries, the neighbours informed police who arrived to find three charred bodies.

“On learning that the woman was engaged to be married, Bhoopalan, who was also from Anantanayagi Nagar, went to her house with a can of kerosene and resorted to the crime,” an official said.

The police team also found a kerosene can.

“The place reeked of kerosene when police entered the house. All the three people were identified and as per procedure the bodies were sent to the Stanley Government Hospital, here, for autopsy,” he told PTI.

She was engaged to be married soon.