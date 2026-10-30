Tamil Nadu to conduct social justice survey next year, panel gets cabinet nod

The Tamil Nadu cabinet has approved the constitution of a commission headed by a retired high court judge to draft the guidelines for the social justice survey in the state next year, minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Thursday.

The proposed statewide exercise will assess the social status of communities alongside a caste-wise enumeration, with economic criteria also under consideration. (PTI)

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Nirmal Kumar said the commission will likely be formed by March 2027 after the ongoing Union Census is completed.

Survey Scope and Criteria

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“After the approval for the commission, steps will be taken regarding its structure, economic criteria and the survey,” he said, briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions. “Under the commission, a statewide survey would be conducted. This would be a survey that assesses social status along with a caste census,” the minister for energy resources and law added.

“Only today the approval for the commission has come through. Moving forward, steps will be taken regarding the commission’s structure, economic criteria, and the caste-wise survey. All of this was discussed in today’s cabinet meeting,” he said.

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On June 19, soon after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formed the government on May 10, Governor Rajendra Arlekar had announced the government’s decision to undertake the survey.

“It is a fundamental policy of this (Tamil Nadu) government that true social justice lies in every community getting due representation. To fulfil this policy and promise, we will urge the Union government to swiftly complete the caste enumeration in conjunction with the ongoing Population Census. After the Union government completes the caste enumeration, the Government of Tamil Nadu will conduct the social justice survey,” he had said.

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