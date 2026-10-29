TVK functionary arrested for allegedly sexually harassing college student in Tamil Nadu

A functionary of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was arrested in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on Thursday after allegedly sexually harassing a college student while offering to drop her home, police said. According to the police, the victim, along with her friend, both students at a private college in Nagercoil, were waiting for a government bus to return home. (PTI)

According to the police, the victim, along with her friend, both students at a private college in Nagercoil, were waiting for a government bus to return home on October 20. Kanniyakumari is about 700 km south of Chennai.

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Citing heavy rainfall, TVK's district executive committee member Christopher offered to drive the two students home in his car, police said.

TVK functionary accused of sexually harassing college student After dropping off the first student, he allegedly sexually harassed the victim in the vehicle while en route to her house, police said.

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Upon reaching home, the victim informed her parents, who then lodged a complaint at the Thuckalay police station.

Christopher was taken into custody on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation was on, police said.

TVK says action will be taken if accused is found guilty Meanwhile, when reporters sought his reaction over the incident, Minister for Energy Resources and Law C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar said the party would not hesitate to take action against whoever it was, if found guilty.

"A lot of people join the party and have been showcasing themselves as TVK person. However, if anyone makes a mistake, definitely regular procedures will be followed and there will not be any excuses." Kumar who is also the party's deputy general secretary, said.