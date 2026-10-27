TVK's Keerthana hits back at criticism over ‘gold ornaments', says Vijay's support keeps her strong

TVK minister S Keerthana on Tuesday slammed the trolls criticising the gold jewellery she wore, asserting that no amount of scrutiny could undermine a woman who remains steadfast in her purpose. Expressing confidence, she also acknowledged the support of Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, whom she referred to as "Vijay Anna". Keerthana further said she drew strength from CM Vijay's support and the faith of people who believe in her. (@ANI/X)

In a post on X, Keerthana said she was being subjected to intense scrutiny, with critics questioning her statements and actions.

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"I’m just a girl. And perhaps that’s why they feel entitled to dissect my every word, question my every move, and put my worth under a microscope. Even the gold will be tested. And the speeches that go viral in the days to come? They’ll be taken to the lab and dissected, word by word. But let them," she said.

Emphasising that scrutiny could not diminish her resolve, the minister said, "You can dissect my words, question my worth, and scrutinise my every move. But you cannot dim a woman who knows why she started."

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Keerthana further said she drew strength from CM Vijay's support and the faith of people who believe in her.

She added that she did not feel compelled to prove her worth to every critic.

The TVK minister said, "I stand tall with the support of Hon’ble Chief Minister Vijay Anna and the love of the people who believe in me."

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"I don’t need to prove my worth to every critic. Time will do that. Gold doesn’t fear the laboratory. It has nothing to hide. And neither do I," Keerthana said in the post.