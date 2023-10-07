Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu YouTuber's driving license suspended for 10 years, here's why

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2023 05:10 PM IST

The driving license of a popular YouTuber in Tamil Nadu has been suspended for the next ten years for riding his motorcycle in a reckless manner.

TTF Vasan.(File)

The Tamil Nadu government disqualified the driving license of TTF Vasan till October 5, 2033. The YouTuber is in Puzhal Jail after being booked by the Baluchetty Chatram police for driving a two-wheeler in a fast, careless and dangerous manner on the Chennai-Vellore highway in the Thamal area near Kanchipuram.

On Thursday, the court rejected the bail pleas filed by TTF Vasan.

In this case, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of TTF Vasan seeking bail.

The vlogger fell off his motorcycle while performing a wheelie on the service road of the national highway on September 17.

The police arrested him on September 19.

The Kancheepuram police sent a letter to the RTO listing pending traffic cases against the vlogger.

The RTO found no mitigating factor and suspended the license of the vlogger under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

In that petition, it has been stated that while the cattle were crossing the road at a moderate speed, the wheel of the vehicle lifted as the cattle suddenly stopped. It said had the brakes not been applied, there could have been a danger to the cattle and his life.

Vasan has a significant following on social media platforms, particularly YouTube, where he posts videos of bike stunts, racing, wheelies, etc., on public roads.

With inputs from ANI

