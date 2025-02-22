Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning amid NEP row: ‘Tamilians have died for language’

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday spoke up on the ongoing New Education Policy row and highlighted Tamilians' struggles in preserving their language while addressing Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) party workers in Chennai. Kamal Haasan emphasised the linguistic pride of the Tamil people

Speaking on the 8th foundation day of MNM, Kamal Haasan stressed the significance of linguistic pride and cautioned against taking the language issue lightly.

Also Read: Edu minister, Stalin spar amid NEP language row

"Tamilians have lost their lives for a language. Don't play with those things. Tamilians, even children, know what language they need. They have the knowledge to choose which language they need," Kamal Haasan said.

Also Read: In letter vs letter on NEP row, Dharmendra Pradhan's ‘rise above political differences’ advice to MK Stalin

Haasan's comments come amid a massive row between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government after chief minister MK Stalin rejected the NEP for its requirement to implement a three-language formula.

The Tamil Nadu government has a two-language policy, and has opposed the NEP, citing concerns over the possible imposition of Hindi or Sanskrit under the three-language policy.

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin warns Centre of ‘language war’ over ‘imposition’ of Hindi on Tamil Nadu

During the event, which took place at the party's Chennai headquarters, Haasan hoisted the party flag and said, “Today, we are 8 years old, like a child growing up. This year, our voice will be heard in Parliament, and next year, your voices will reflect in the assembly.”

Haasan also acknowledged comments referring to him as a “failed politician” and stated that he could have entered politics earlier.

“I feel I lost because I entered politics too late. If I had entered 20 years ago, my speech and position would have been different,” the 70-year-old actor-politician said.

Haasan also outlined the party's goals for the next year, and urged his supporters to participate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election actively.