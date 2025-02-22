Edu minister, Stalin spar amid NEP language row

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reiterated the government’s stance that the National Education Policy 2020 “upholds the principle of linguistic freedom” and appealed to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to not “politicise the issue”, prompting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader to accuse the central government of blackmailing his government in the state. Pradhan termed Stalin’s letter “a complete negation of the spirit of cooperative federalism”, and appealed to him not “politicise education” and “rise above political differences” to empower students. (PTI)

A day after Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking release of funds for the sake of “cooperative federalism” and “welfare” of hundreds of thousands of students, Pradhan on Friday said that NEP “does not advocate the imposition of any language” on states.

“NEP 2020 upholds the principle of linguistic freedom and ensures that students continue to learn in the language of their choice. In fact, one of the core objectives of the policy is to revive and strengthen the teaching of Indian languages, including Tamil, which have been gradually side-lined in formal education over the decades,” he said, calling the policy “a transformative vision” that seeks to elevate India’s education system to global standards, and preserve the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

“Let me unequivocally state that there is no question of imposing any language on any state or community,” he said in a post on X in a 10-point response to Stalin’s letter to PM Modi.

Stalin in his letter urged the central government to release ₹2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for 2024-25 for the sake of “cooperative federalism” and “welfare” of hundreds of thousands of students, adding that their stand on two language formula is “non-negotiable”.

Later in the day, Stalin responded by accusing the Modi government of halting the state’s funds until the state implemented the “triple language” formula.

“Yesterday, as CM of Tamil Nadu, I wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi to release funds which are for our students and teachers. Today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written a reply letter in which he advises not to do politics in education. I ask, who is doing politics in education? Is it you or us? Is it not politics when you blackmail by saying that if only triple language is implemented in a state, the fund will be released? Is it not politics in the name of education; imposing Hindi is not politics? You (Dharmendra Pradhan) should think whether it’s you doing politics or us,” he said in a post on X.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been engaged in a war of words over NEP Policy (NEP) 2020 which makes implementation of three language formula mandatory. Tamil Nadu, which has a two-language one, has opposing NEP with concerns over the possible imposition of Hindi or Sanskrit under the three-language policy.

Pradhan said the three-language formula is “the backbone of India’s education framework since 1968”.

He criticized previous education policies for neglecting the systematic teaching of Indian languages, leading to “over-reliance on foreign languages”, while NEP 2020 aims to restore languages to their “rightful place in education”.

Pradhan said that while Tamil Nadu has led transformative reforms, “the continued opposition to NEP 2020 for political reasons deprives students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu of the immense opportunities and resources that this policy offers.”

He hailed NEP 2020 for upholding India’s linguistic heritage, ensuring quality education in mother tongues, recognizing the Tamil language as “a national treasure and not just a regional identity”.

Pradhan said that the central government is promoting Tamil language and culture globally through various initiatives including Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. Tamil is also included in competitive exams, and Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav celebrates its literary heritage, he said.

Pradhan said that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a shared scheme between the Centre and states supporting public schools with a funding ratio of 60:40, and PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme are aligned with NEP 2020.

“Hence, it is inappropriate for the state to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and spin progressive educational reforms into threats to sustain their political narratives,” he said.

Tamil Nadu was allocated ₹2151.60 crore under SSA but, according to information shared by Union minister of state for education Jayant Chaudhary in Lok Sabha on February 10, the state did not receive any funds from the central government till January 31, 2025, for the financial year 2024-25.

Hitting back at Pradhan, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and asserted the state will only follow the two-language policy.

“We are asking our (share of) funds, about ₹2150 crore. They (Centre) want us to accept NEP and the 3-language policy. Tamil Nadu has always been opposed to three language policy and it has been made clear the 3-language policy will not be accepted. So, what is there to do politics, I don’t understand,” he asked.

The state has sacrificed lives for the “language war”, he said in an apparent reference to the anti-Hindi agitation of 1965 where many pro-Tamil activists killed themselves, mostly by self-immolation, against the alleged imposition of Hindi then.

“Education is Tamils’ right, please understand who is doing politics,” Udhayanidhi, chief minister MK Stalin’s son, added.

(With inputs from Chennai)