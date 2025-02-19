Udhayanidhi Stalin warns Centre of ‘language war’ over ‘imposition’ of Hindi on Tamil Nadu

The tension in Tamil Nadu over the New Education Policy and the Trilingual Language System, which is being dubbed as “imposition” of Hindi, has been on the rise, with the DMK organising a massive protest against the Centre in Chennai. Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK-led protest against the imposition of three-language policy in the state. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also participated in the protest, which aimed to oppose the BJP-led central government, the NEP, the language policy and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin that he was not taking part in the protest as the deputy CM but, as a part of the 'DMK youth wing cadre'.

Noting that the Union Budget 2025 completely neglected Tamil Nadu, Stalin alleged that education minister Dharmendra Pradhan "said that we only provide funds if TN accepts the Trilingual Language Policy".

This language policy under the New Education Policy requires students to learn at least three languages, which should include English and Hindi.

Stalin attacked the Centre over the funds' allotment to the state, saying "We didn't ask for our father's money, but for our Tax money and our rights".

‘Won’t hesitate for another language war'

"Mainly, this is a Dravidian land, this is a Periyar land, Tamil Nadu is a self-respected land, and do you think you (BJP) can threaten us? It will never happen in Tamil Nadu," the deputy CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He pressed on the Centre to release the due funds immediately as the studies of "Tamil Nadu children should not get affected".

"We respect the Constitution and democracy and are democratically raising our voices. Our voice needs to be heard by the fascist BJP-led Union government ears. They should respect our rights. Otherwise, we (Tamil Nadu) will not hesitate to face another language war. Tamils are people who value love and will never surrender for intimidation," Stalin said in an apparent warning to the central government.

He also clarified that the southern state would never accept the Trilingual language policy, adding that this was a matter of self-respect.

He advocated for the two-language policy instead, saying that it has allowed "Tamils to excel globally". Stalin added, "For Tamils, language and identity are more important than politics. NEP and the imposition of Hindi upon Tamil Nadu are concerned about the future of the children and the Tamils, and it is not confined to the DMK alone."

Additionally, he questioned the state's main opposition, AIADMK over its silence on this issue. He urged the AIADMK "to firmly oppose the NEP, and we (DMK and AIADMK) have to protest jointly against it".

"The party (AIADMK) bearing the name of Anna (former Chief Minister C N Annadurai) and Dravida should not remain silent on this issue," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin urged all political parties to rise above party boundaries and stand unitedly to oppose the trilingual policy of the BJP-led Centre. "I urge the Union Government not to do politics in the children's education or their future, and I urge you to release the funds immediately," the deputy chief minister said.

(with ANI inputs)