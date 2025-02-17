Tamil Nadu parties slam Union minister over NEP remarks

Temporarily setting aside their differences, political parties in Tamil Nadu, with the sole exception of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have strongly criticised the statement of Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan saying that the state will not receive funding until it agrees to the National Education Policy (NEP) and adopts the three-language formula making Hindi compulsory. Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI)

In a social media post, chief minister MK Stalin strongly criticised Pradhan’s remarks, stating that Tamils will not tolerate such “rash blackmail.” He warned that Delhi might have to confront the “unique nature” of Tamils, if the state is denied funding for its comprehensive education programme.

Stalin challenged Pradhan’s assertion that Tamil Nadu must adhere to the Constitution regarding Hindi by asking, “Which section of the Constitution enforces the three-language policy?... Can the Union education minister specify a section?’’

Stalin emphasised that the Indian Union is composed of states and that education is a subject in the concurrent list, arguing that the Union government does not have exclusive authority over it. “Tamils will not tolerate the rash blackmail that no funds will be provided until we accept the three-language policy,” he said.

“We are only asking for our rights. If you speak to us as if we are demanding private property, then Delhi should prepare to witness the unique nature of Tamils,” he said.

During a media interaction on Saturday, Pradhan commented on the broader issues surrounding Tamil Nadu’s position, which extend beyond the PM SHRI schools to various aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP). He described this opposition as “politically motivated” and suggested that it was not in Tamil Nadu’s best interest. Pradhan accused those resisting the NEP of engaging in mischief and urged them to align with the Constitution. He questioned why Tamil Nadu would not accept the NEP, especially when other regions of India were compliant, attributing the resistance primarily to political motivations.

Pradhan emphasised that NEP focuses on prioritising local languages. He questioned, “Are they opposing that? They seem confused. They are creating this confusion to further their own political agenda. He also pointed out that there are many central schools in Tamil Nadu where students are succeeding with the three-language formula and questioned why the state would reject it. The country is changing, and so is the world. What is wrong with this approach?” he asked.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has also condemned Pradhan’s statement implying that the Centre would withhold funds until Tamil Nadu accepted the NEP.

“Tamil Nadu is opposing the NEP due to its imposition of a three-language policy. The state has been following a two-language policy introduced by former chief minister Annadurai. This opposition arises from our conviction that NEP seeks to impose Hindi and Sanskrit, which will not be accepted,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai stated that sticking to the two-language policy is outdated. “It is 2025, and the world is developing rapidly. There is no reason to impose the outdated two-language policy from the 1960s on the children of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote in a social media post. He said that if the children of Tamil Nadu ministers, including those of the CM, can learn three languages in private schools, then children in government schools should also be able to learn Tamil, English, and any other Indian language.

Annamalai added that many private schools run by DMK members across the state follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus, where three languages are taught. “Why should there be partiality towards government school students? Is the chief minister suggesting that only those who can afford private education can learn multiple languages?” he questioned.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the principal opposition party in the state, has also strongly opposed the imposition of Hindi in any form, including through NEP. Senior party leader and former minister D Jayakumar made it clear that students in Tamil Nadu are being affected by what he calls “political games.”

“None can shake the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu. The Centre must realise that the students of Tamil Nadu will suffer due to their political manoeuvres,” Jayakumar said.

He emphasised the need for funds meant for Tamil Nadu’s students to be released without delay, regardless of the education policy in question. He recalled that when the NEP was introduced, the then CM Palaniswami announced in August 2020 that the two-language formula would continue in Tamil Nadu.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin rejected Pradhan’s claim by saying that the the politics surrounding our language began only after we developed a sense of linguistic and community identity “Will you threaten Tamil Nadu to accept Hindi if we ask for our rightful share of funds? Taunting Tamil Nadu is like playing with fire. Do not go too far; you will understand the history of Tamil Nadu since its independence,” he added.

Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu also echoed the sentiments expressed by the CM and other leaders by saying, “When Tamil Nadu contributes 9% to the Union GDP without conditions, why should there be strings attached when it comes to receiving our rightful share?”