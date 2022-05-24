Task Force 2024 among Congress's big announcements after mega conclave

More than a week after the Congress held a mega conclave with an eye on the next national elections, the party on Tuesday announced a ‘Task Force 2024’ among other key groups amid calls for a revamp. The Congress has been facing huge criticism after it yet again faced fresh setbacks in the latest round of state elections in March.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the party on Tuesday said that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has constituted a ‘Political Affairs Group’ that will be presided over by her, a ‘Task Force 2024’ and a ‘Central Planning Group’ for the coordination of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The party plans to take out a ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ rally in October.

The ‘Political Affairs Group’ will have eight top leaders - Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and Jitendra Singh.

The ‘Task Force 2024’ will also have eight leaders - P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Sunil Kanugolu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON