Taslima Nasreen says burqa like chastity belt of dark ages, uniform civil code a must

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has likened the burqa to a chastity belt of the dark ages. The author, known for sharing her opinion on women’s issues that often lead to controversies, said a burqa and hijab can never be a woman’s choice.

Nasreen’s comments came amid a raging row that has erupted over Muslim girls demanding their right to wear the hijab, a headscarf, in higher educational institutes of Karnataka leading to protests and counter-protests, besides polarised opinions.

“They've to be worn only when choices are taken away. Just like political Islam, burqa/hijab is also political today,” the author wrote on Twitter.

Sharing her opinion piece on the issue that she wrote for a news platform, Nasreen wrote, “Muslim women must see burqa is just like chastity belt of dark ages. I believe, uniform civil code and uniform dress code are necessary to stop conflicts. Right to religion is not above the right to education.”

Meanwhile, A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court earlier in the day seeking its direction to the Centre, states and Union territories to implement a common dress code for staff members and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration.

A day ago, the top court said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at an "appropriate time", while noting that the Karnataka high court was hearing the matter.

In its interim order, the high court has asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom in institutions which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform. It is scheduled to resume hearing on February 14.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led government, however, has decided to extend the closure of higher educational institutes for a few more days as the controversy refused to die down.

