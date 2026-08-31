Tata Advanced Systems Limited signs MoU to co-produce Javelin missile in India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-produce the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India, the firms announced.

The Indian Army has signed a letter of offer and acceptance to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the US through its foreign military sales process. (Representational image)

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This comes days after the Indian Army signed a letter of offer and acceptance (LOA) to buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the United States (US) through its foreign military sales process. The US said the move would further deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

“Tata Advanced Systems has been selected by JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts following an evaluation of multiple companies based on capability and expertise,” said a joint statement issued in Orlando on Sunday.

Under the industry MoU, TASL and the JJV will explore establishing a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR (fully assembled missile) and component production capabilities in India. The agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthening regional stability for the Indo-Pacific, the firms added.

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{{^usCountry}} The LOA was signed nine months after the US State Department approved the possible sale of the weapon system to the Indian Army following New Delhi’s request. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LOA was signed nine months after the US State Department approved the possible sale of the weapon system to the Indian Army following New Delhi’s request. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, “The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries.”

The Javelin is used by the US Army, Marine Corps, and several international customers. It is designed for use against a wide array of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions.

“The establishment of in-country co-production will strengthen India’s defence industrial base by bringing final assembly and integration of the Javelin AUR to Indian facilities and suppliers, creating high-tech jobs, advancing local manufacturing expertise and supporting global supply chain resiliency due to increased worldwide demand,” the statement said.

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“We are pleased to partner with the JJV on this important next step in our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon,” said TASL CEO Sukaran Singh. “This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India’s defence industrial ecosystem, while strengthening self-reliance. Local assembly of the Javelin AUR will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven, combat-ready capability for the Indian armed forces.”

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) hailed the proposed sale last November. “It will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the DSCA said in a statement in November 2025.

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“The Government of India has requested to buy one hundred (100) FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and twenty-five (25) Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU).”