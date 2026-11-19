Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and members of the conglomerate’s board are scheduled to visit Air India’s headquarters in Gurugram on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. The visit comes as the airline works to turn around its business years after the Tata Group acquired it in January 2022.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. (HT PHOTO)

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“Noel Tata and senior management of Tata Sons are to visit both the airline headquarters and its academy,” said one of the people. A second person said the board members are expected to review the airline’s performance as it continues to make losses.

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The people said senior executives visiting Air India’s headquarters may include Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Noel Tata was unanimously appointed chairman of Tata Trusts in October 2024, two days after his half-brother Ratan Tata died. The appointment put him at the helm of the philanthropic institutions that collectively own about 66% of Tata Sons.

Noel Tata has differed with the Tata Sons board over the reappointment of Chandrasekaran for another five-year term, a planned public offering of Tata Sons, and growing losses in new-age businesses including aviation, electric vehicle batteries, digital commerce and semiconductors.

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{{^usCountry}} The visit of the senior executives to Air India’s headquarters comes against the backdrop of the airline’s announcement last month that it would establish a full-time team to systematically review expenditure and identify cost-saving opportunities, attempting to embed cost consciousness, frugality and disciplined decision-making into its culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit of the senior executives to Air India’s headquarters comes against the backdrop of the airline’s announcement last month that it would establish a full-time team to systematically review expenditure and identify cost-saving opportunities, attempting to embed cost consciousness, frugality and disciplined decision-making into its culture. {{/usCountry}}

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In his first internal communication to airline employees, seen by HT, Air India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Tewolde Gebremariam in October said cost savings could not be driven by a single team or function and required the active participation and commitment of every employee.

“Cost consciousness must become part of our culture,” Gebremariam said. He added that alongside operational excellence, the airline needed to embed “a mindset of frugality, accountability, and thoughtful decision-making in everything we do”.

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The focus on costs came as airlines continue to operate in a challenging environment, with elevated oil prices amid the West Asia crisis and pressure on fuel bills, margins and flight routes.

Tewolde said small decisions, taken consistently across the organisation, can collectively strengthen the airline’s financial resilience. He announced a cross-functional Cost Savings Team had been established on a full-time basis to identify cost-saving opportunities across the organisation.

A multidisciplinary team was established to support this effort. The team, he said, will systematically review all expenditure and identify cost-saving opportunities across functions.

Gebremariam asked employees to extend their “full support and cooperation” to the team as it works to deliver cost efficiencies across the organisation.