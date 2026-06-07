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TDP announces three Rajya Sabha candidates for upcoming elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 04:47 am IST
ANI |
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Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the Rajya Sabha elections. (PTI)

The party has nominated Sana Satish, Bashyam Ramakrishna, and Chintakayala Vijay as its official candidates.

The announcement comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the Rajya Sabha elections, with the TDP set to contest three seats, while the Jana Sena Party will contest one seat.

Lingamaneni Ramesh filed his nomination papers as a Rajya Sabha candidate of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, political activity intensified across the country on Saturday as candidates vying for seats in the Upper House of Parliament officially filed their nominations, with the deadline for filing nominations for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections fast approaching.

The elections, scheduled for June 18, will see a contest for 24 seats across ten states, setting the stage for a significant recalibration of the legislative body.

 
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