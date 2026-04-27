Gandaboyinapalle , Followers of TDP MLA A Surendra Babu allegedly assaulted toll plaza workers in Annamayya district over delay in clearing his vehicle at a toll gate.

TDP MLA's followers vandalise toll plaza, assault staff over delay in Andhra

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Videos of the alleged attack went viral in which the TDP MLA's security staff and followers were purportedly seen physically attacking, kicking, dragging and pushing the toll plaza workers including a woman.

"Followers of Surendra Babu vandalised the Gandaboyinapalle toll plaza after his vehicle was briefly halted at the toll gate," a police official told PTI on Monday.

According to police, the MLA's vehicle reached the toll plaza around 9:45 am on April 25 and was allegedly not allowed to pass through immediately, following which tensions escalated at the plaza on the route between Tirumala and Madanapalle.

The toll plaza management said there was a delay as two vehicles ahead were making online payments and staff were trying to resolve the issue when the MLA's luxury Sports Utility Vehicle arrived.

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{{^usCountry}} The MLA was travelling from Tirumala to his constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MLA was travelling from Tirumala to his constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gandaboyinapalle toll plaza manager N Ravi Babu said that two vehicles ahead were making online payments and the toll plaza staff were explaining the issue to the MLA when the escort vehicle arrived. The occupants of the vehicle mistook it for an argument and immediately launched an attack, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandaboyinapalle toll plaza manager N Ravi Babu said that two vehicles ahead were making online payments and the toll plaza staff were explaining the issue to the MLA when the escort vehicle arrived. The occupants of the vehicle mistook it for an argument and immediately launched an attack, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "As soon as they came, they forcefully broke the toll barrier, vandalised the toll plaza and then attacked M Srilatha , female staff member," said the manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As soon as they came, they forcefully broke the toll barrier, vandalised the toll plaza and then attacked M Srilatha , female staff member," said the manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said that the assailants also attacked Srilatha by pulling her hair during the assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that the assailants also attacked Srilatha by pulling her hair during the assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ravi Babu said he was in his office preparing reports and stepped out after noticing the disturbance, but one of the followers came upstairs and dragged him down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi Babu said he was in his office preparing reports and stepped out after noticing the disturbance, but one of the followers came upstairs and dragged him down. {{/usCountry}}

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The manager said that he was dragged down and brutally beaten, adding that despite repeatedly asking what had happened, the attackers did not listen and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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