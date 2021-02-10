TDP MP writes to RS Chair to take action against YSRCP MP for derogatory comment

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Ravindra Kumar has demanded action against Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijay Sai Reddy for making comments against Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on the floor of the House. In a letter to Naidu, the TDP MP has said the House should “take a serious note of the misconduct...resulting in the denigration of the august office of the chairperson”.

On Monday, Reddy had urged the Chair to expunge portions of a speech by the TDP MP on the grounds that it was not relevant. He said the statement was “objectionable” and should not have been raised in the House. When Reddy tried to raise the point of order under rule 238 (5) and rule 238 (3), Naidu said the issue cannot be raised as a point of order and that it should be brought to his notice in writing. Subsequently, Reddy made a comment against the Chair that was later expunged from the proceedings and Naidu said he felt “sad.”

The incident has brought the differences between the TDP and the YSRCP to the fore.

In his letter, Kumar has said, “...It was no surprise to me being aware of the manner in which the YSRCP and the government of Andhra Pradesh have been attacking the constitutional institutions like a legislative council of the state, the High Court and the State election commission since coming to power in 2019.”

He goes on to say, “ Reddy‘s unfortunate outburst against the Chair in the House on February 8, seems to have been propelled by my participation in the proceedings of the House on February 4 during the discussion on motion of thanks to the President‘s address. During the debate I made some observations against the Andhra Pradesh government and the chief minister in the context of deteriorating situation in the state on all fronts. Sh Reddy wanted them to be removed from records...”

Kumar said his submissions were “neither incorrect, objectionable or unparliamentary. None of them violated any of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the council of states.”

After refusing to allow Reddy to raise the point of order, Naidu had said, some members have been “continuously making allegations” and the idea was to make the “chairman dysfunctional”.

“...There are methods if you don’t have confidence on the chairman. I have no problem. But I will not be cowed down by this sort of effort for making the Chair dysfunctional. The day I assumed the post —even before accepting this proposal —I had resigned from the party. And since then I am not going to any political programme or attending any such function affiliated to any particular party,” Naidu said.

Several members including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and BJD’s Prassana Acharya has also pointed out that Reddy’s comments should be excluded from the proceedings.

Reddy did not respond to messages for a comment.