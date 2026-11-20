The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition in Andhra Pradesh registered a landslide victory in the mandal parishad president and vice-president elections. The leaders of the three alliance parties also held several rounds of discussions on the allocation of the Zilla Parishad posts, including meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in the presence of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI file)

According to the results declared by the state election commission on Thursday night, the alliance comprising TDP, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party has won more than 93 per cent of the president posts and over 91 per cent of the vice-president posts.

The opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won only 39 mandal parishad president posts, accounting for 6.24 per cent. The party failed to open its account in 13 districts, including YSR Kadapa, the home district of party president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, as well as the erstwhile Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

Of the 659 mandal parishads in the state, elections to the president posts were conducted in 626. The TDP won 534 posts, Jana Sena emerged victorious in 42, and BJP took 7, bringing the coalition's tally to 583, or 93.13 per cent of the positions contested.

The YSRCP secured 39 posts, while three independent candidates were elected presidents.

Elections to mandal parishad vice-president posts were held in 600 places. The TDP won 445 posts, Jana Sena 83 and BJP 20, taking the alliance's total to 548, or 91.33 per cent. The YSRCP secured only 40 vice-president posts, while the CPM won three.

Among the three independent candidates elected as mandal parishad presidents, two were TDP rebels. Another independent candidate who won the presidential post subsequently joined the BJP.

TDP-JSP-BJP coalition finalises seat sharing for Zilla Parishad polls Meanwhile, Andhra's ruling coalition partners late on Thursday night finalised the distribution of Zilla Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in the districts where the alliance secured victories, paving the way for the election of their nominees to the top positions in the district rural local bodies.

The election will be held on Friday.

The Jana Sena Party has been allotted four Zilla Parishad chairperson posts and five vice-chairperson positions as part of the alliance arrangement, while the BJP will get one chairperson post and two vice-chairperson positions. The TDP will retain the remaining positions, with the coalition having won 27 Zilla Parishads in the State.

The leaders of the three alliance parties held several rounds of discussions on the allocation of the posts, including meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in the presence of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jana Sena has been allotted the Zilla Parishad chairperson posts in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts. Similarly, the party was allotted vice-chairperson posts in East Godavari, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Bapatla, Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The BJP has been allotted the Krishna district Zilla Parishad chairperson post, as well as vice-chairperson positions in NTR and Tirupati districts.

The TDP announced its candidates for 22 Zilla Parishad chairperson and 20 vice-chairperson posts, while Jana Sena has not yet released its list of candidates at the time of filing the report.

The TDP claimed that it has distributed the chairperson positions among different social categories, allotting six to Backwards Classes (BCs), five to Scheduled Castes (SCs), one to Scheduled Tribes (STs), nine to the General category and one to a Muslim candidate.

For vice-chairperson posts, the party has allocated 11 to BCs, 1 to SCs, 2 to STs, 4 to the General category, and 2 to Muslim candidates.

Women have been given 12 of the chairperson positions and 11 vice-chairperson posts, reflecting the party's allocation of leadership positions to women.