'Tea and pakodas': Cong leader offers Sheila Dikshit's advice to Kejriwal

As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is at the centre of a fresh battle with the Union government with a new ordinance curtailing the elected government's power in the matters of the Capital's administration and services, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday offered an advice to Kejriwal that he got from former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Officers are with no one; offer tea and pakodas when needed and to stand firm when required, Maken wrote in a long Twitter post.

Ajay Maken advised Kejriwal to treat officers respectfully

"Engage with officers respectfully, hold dialogues, and persuade them for Delhi's advancement. They will certainly align with your vision if it's sincere," Maken wrote.

Kejriwal summoned officers at "ungodly" hours and used harsh words, Ajay Maken said. "It's crucial to recognize that such behaviour only contributes to the city's distress," Maken said.

In the story that Ajay Maken recounted, the transport commissioner was replaced without the knowledge of Maken, then transport minister, and then chief minister Sheila Dikshit. It was done by the then LG who did not relent and did not reverse the decision. Maken said he was concerned as the transfer took place in the middle of the CNG initiatives.

Maken said when he wanted to address a press conference to "expose this politically driven obstruction", Sheila Dikshit stopped him and said, "Don’t tell anyone about our failed attempt. Officers shouldn’t know that we tried and couldn’t succeed. If they find out, they might stop taking us seriously.”

"Call the new officer. Tell him the CM is delighted with his appointment. Explain the importance of CNG conversion, and invite him for tea and pakoras. These officers are with no one. Tackle them skillfully," Ajay Maken recounted Sheila Dikshit's words.

"The turn of events was remarkable. The new officer understood the gravity of the situation. We stood united against various lobbies and earned accolades from the Supreme Court and even the US Government, I say with pride. We became the first city globally to fully convert its public transport system to CNG," Ajay Maken wrote.

