Two separate cases of rape have been registered in Bengaluru, leading to the arrests of a school teacher and a man accused of assaulting a woman by promising to marry her, police said on Sunday. Teacher, 26-year-old held in two separate rape cases

Tumakuru women police station inspector N Vijayalakshmi said that a 22-year-old physical education teacher, Dadapeer, was arrested on November 28 for allegedly raping a 17-year-old student. Citing the complaint filed on November 28, she said that the teacher had allegedly tricked the minor into visiting Devarayana Durga hill a month ago and then took her to a lodge in Tumkur, where he assaulted her.

The victim reported that the ordeal didn’t end there, as the accused called her to his home 10 days later and raped her again. He then allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incidents.

“The case has been registered under the Pocso Act, and we have launched an investigation,” she said, adding that the accused has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

In another case, a 24-year-old woman from Nelamangala filed a complaint against a 26-year-old man, Srikanth, from Hosapalya near Tavarekere, on November 29.

Nelamangala deputy SP K Jagadish said: “The two met on Instagram a year back and developed a relationship during which Srikanth promised to marry her but claimed he needed financial stability before doing so.”

“Srikanth allegedly lured the woman to local lodges, where he raped her multiple times. When the woman became pregnant, he reportedly manipulated her into taking medication to terminate the pregnancy, citing his financial troubles,” he said. The survivor belonged to the Dalit community while the accused was from an upper caste.

He further said that the accused was booked under prevention of atrocities on SC/ST Act and BNS section 63 (rape) and arrested the accused on November 29.