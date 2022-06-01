Teacher killed in Kashmir: Oppn attacks Centre; LG promises action

The killing of 36-year-old schoolteacher Rajni Bala in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday sparked widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha vowed an “unforgettable response”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Terrorist attack on a school teacher, Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack,” he said in a tweet.

Bala, 36, belonged to Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora. She was injured in the attack by suspected terrorists and succumbed to her injuries at a district hospital.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over “fake claims” about normalcy in the Union territory.

Despite “fake claims” by the central government about life in Kashmir being normal, it is obvious that targeted civilian killings are on the rise, which is a “deep cause of concern”, she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Condemn this act of cowardice which sadly plays into the vicious anti Muslim narrative spun by BJP,” Mufti said in a tweet.

“This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians,” said Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and vice president of the National Conference. “Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace.”

“She lost her life in a despicable targeted attack,” Abdullah said on Twitter. “My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence.”

“Cowardice has yet again plummeted to shameless depths,” People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone said. “A teacher- an innocent female hailing from Samba has been shot dead in Kulgam. May her soul rest in peace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

THe J&K Congress also strongly condemned the killing and said minorities are being targeted by design.

“The government has failed to check this and failed to ensure the safety of innocent people, especially soft targets like minorities, migrant and Jammu employees and outside workers. The government must stop hollow claims of normalcy and instead deal effectively with the situation. The minorities in Kashmir are in panic and the government has no strategy to secure the minorities and employees posted in sensitive areas, who need to be shifted to safer places immediately,” JKPCC chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said.

“Government must come out with more effective plan to safeguard the minorities and other innocents in Kashmir,” he added.

Terrorists had bloodied Kashmir valley again, said Ravinder Raina, J&K president of the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The way a Hindu female teacher was killed in south Kashmir, it is the murder of humanity, a cowardly act,” he said. “Like the killers of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat were killed within 24 hours, Rajni’s killers will also be found out and eliminated.”

“J&K Apni Party condemns the cowardly and dastardly killing of a school teacher, Rajni Ji in South Kashmir’s Kulgam District. Such acts of violence bring misery to the people,” the political party said in a tweet. “We are deeply shocked and express solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”