Teachers' Day 2021: President Kovind to honour 44 meritorious teachers today

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Sunday, September 5, virtually honour 44 meritorious teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, as announced by RC Meena, joint secretary in the Ministry of Education earlier this week. The ceremony will take place virtually due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The function will begin at 10:30am, and will go on for an hour. 44 teachers, who have done remarkable work in the field of education, will be honoured with the National Teacher’s Award. The selection has been made by the jury in their respective fields,” Meena had told news agency ANI on the day of the announcement. “I would like to inform that the selection for National Teacher’s Award begins at the district level, and then it takes place at the state level. Finally, meritorious teachers are selected at the national level and all selected teachers will be awarded on Teachers’ Day,” he had further said.

Last year, a total of 47 awardees were honoured by President Kovind on September 5. The National Award to Teachers, which was instituted in 1958, aims to celebrate the unique contribution of the finest teachers in the country, and honour those who have not only improved the quality of schoold education but also enriched their students’ lives.

Sunday will also mark the beginning of Shikshak Parv-2021 under the Ministry of Education. The programme will be held in online mode and continue till September 17.

Teachers’ Day is observed annually on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was also the first vice president and, later on, the second president of India. The first Teachers’ Day was observed in 1962.