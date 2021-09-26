Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Team India creating daily records…’: On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi applauds fight against Covid-19
india news

‘Team India creating daily records…’: On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi applauds fight against Covid-19

Every Indian has a role to play in fight against this viral illness, PM Modi said in the 81st episode of his monthly radio address.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)

“Team India” is setting new records daily in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, as he addressed the nation on the 81st episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

Also Read | Cleanliness is a responsibility to transfer values: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

“On the vaccination front, India's achievements are so huge that those are being discussed around the world,” PM Modi said, in an apparent reference to vaccination of more than 10 million beneficiaries in a single-day on at least four occasions, the last of which was on September 17, when he turned 71.

Also Read | Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM Modi

A record was made on that day, as more than 25 million people across the country received shots against the viral illness. 

“Every Indian has an important role in this fight. While we should get vaccinated when our turn comes, we should also ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety,” prime minister Modi further said, adding that even after inoculation, all Covid-19 protocols should be strictly complied with.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | PM Modi at UN: Come, make vaccines in India

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, with two vaccines: Covishield and Covaxin. Since then, at least 856,081,527 vaccine doses have been administered, including 6,842,786 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

Four other vaccines have also received permission to be used in the inoculation drive. Of the six jabs, two, including Covaxin, are made-in-India shots. While Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is behind ZyCoV-D. The latter, in fact, was mentioned prominently by the prime minister in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday.

Also Read | Modi at UNGA: PM announces world's first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 from global stage

Currently, only those aged 18 and above are eligible for a jab against the contagious disease. ZyCoV-D is the only vaccine to have been cleared for an age group below 18, receiving nod to be administered to those aged 12 and above.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mann ki baat covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi salutes ‘Divyang’ trekkers who conquered Siachen, made world record

On Manmohan Singh's birthday, PM Modi, others wish former prime minister

Cyclone Gulab: IMD issues red alert for Odisha, Andhra ahead of landfall

How was PM Modi allowed in US despite having taken Covaxin? Shiv Sena questions
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP