Team sent to Chhattisgarh hospital after 4 newborns’ death

RAIPUR: After four newborn babies died at a government medical college hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district in the last two days, the state government on Sunday sent a team of senior doctors from Raipur to probe into the deaths.

“A team of senior doctors has been sent to Amibikapur to find out the reasons behind the deaths in Government Medical College Affiliated Hospital and if they find anything unusual, proper inquiry will be ordered,” said Alok Shukla, state’s health secretary.

The state government called an emergency meeting of officials after parents of one of the deceased babies accused hospital authorities of medical negligence.

Hospital authorities, however, said there was nothing “unusual” about these deaths and that these babies died due to birth-related complications.

“All the four kids died due to birth-related complications. They were referred to the hospital from different district hospitals of the region. One death took place on October 15 and three other infants died on October 16,” Dr Lakhan Singh, superintendent of the medical college told HT adding that two infants were suffering from birth asphyxia while other two were underweight.

“A three-member team of medical college will inquire the matter while a team of Raipur will also reach to Amikapur,” said Singh.

In the wake of these deaths, state urban administration and development minister Shivkumar Dahariya, who is also in-charge minister of Surguja district, has left for Ambikapur to chair a meeting of officials. Health minister TS Singh Deo, who was in Delhi, has left his tour midway and returning directly to Ambikapur, a release issued by Singh Deo’s staff said.

“On the direction of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Dahariya has left for Ambikapur where he has called an emergency meeting of the district collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and superintendent of the medical college,” a statement issued by the public relations department said.

A release issued by the health minister’s staff said that Singh Deo has cancelled all his scheduled programmes in Delhi and will directly reach Ambikapur from there. In view of the seriousness of the issue, the health minister has directed to send a special team of health departments from Raipur and Bilaspur to Ambikapur, it said.