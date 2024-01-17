Teen boys twice as likely to own smartphones than girls in rural India: ASER

Boys in the age group 14-18 years in rural India are more than twice as likely to own smartphones compared to girls, and the latter are less likely to know how to use smartphones than their male counterparts, the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) survey released on Wednesday said. The report highlights that 89% of the youth in that age group have smartphones at home while 92% of them know how to use it. (HT file photo)

The ASER 2023 report titled “beyond basics”, led by Pratham Foundation, an education-focussed non-profit organisation, focusses on youth aged 14 to 18 years in rural India by surveying 34,745 youth enrolled in both government and private institutes in 28 districts across 26 states.

This particular age group was covered in the 2017 ASER report.

Among those who can use a smartphone 31% have their own smartphone, and of them, 19.8% are females and 43.7% are males.

Similarly, the percentage of females who can use smartphones remained lower at 89.8% against 94.7% males, the survey report stated.

ASER 2023 also looked at the tasks performed by the teenagers on smartphones including setting an alarm on their phone, searching for specific YouTube videos, sharing with friends, and using Google Maps.

According to the report findings, 80% of the surveyed teens were able to find a specific video on YouTube and among these, nearly 90% can share it with a friend.

At least 70% of youth can browse the internet to find the answer to a question and about two thirds can set an alarm for a specific time.

A little over a third can use Google Maps to find the time taken to travel between two points, the report stated.

However, it highlights that females fall behind in using smartphones and computers than their male counterparts.

While half of all surveyed males have an email ID, only 30% of females had their email IDs. Similarly, only 25.3% females can use Google Maps against 48.9% males.

“Close to 80% of the youth report having used their smartphone to do an entertainment related activity, such as watching a movie or listening to music, during the reference week,” the report stated.

“Although the overall penetration of smartphone technology in rural India has grown enormously in recent years, these results show clearly that girls and young women have far less access to it than their male counterparts,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the report also raised concerns over online safety as only around half of the surveyed teens know about the safety settings with males are more likely to know about these settings than females.