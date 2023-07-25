Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Technical reasons’, says IRCTC as ticketing services unavailable on site & app

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2023 11:05 AM IST

IRCTC Server Down: The technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue, noted IRCTC.

IRCTC Server Down: Ticketing services on the IRCTC website and app are not available on Tuesday morning, with ‘technical reasons’ cited as the reason behind the unavailability.

IRCTC services have gone down (Mujeeb Faruqui/ HT File Photo)

“Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed,” IRCTC said in a tweet.

In a follow-up post, it noted that the technical team of CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is now trying to resolve the outage.

“Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.” the post read.

#IRCTC is, meanwhile, trending on social media.

(This is a developing story. Details will be added as and when available)

Topics
irctc ‪indian railways‬
