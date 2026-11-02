Tej Pratap Yadav seeks enhanced security post-reality show appearance, cites rising popularity and large fan crowds

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav renewed his appeal to the central and Bihar governments for enhanced security, citing a surge in popularity following his recent appearance on a reality show and large crowds gathering around him in public places.

Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav claimed he had repeatedly apprised the central and Bihar governments of his security concerns. (Pappi Sharma)

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In a post on X, Yadav said large gatherings of fans often surround him for photographs, posing a threat to both his safety and that of the lone security personnel assigned to him.

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"It is a matter of grave concern that the state government has currently provided me with only one security personnel," the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said.

Also read: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav responds after viral ‘love confession’ post

He warned that the security guard could also be overwhelmed by crowds or face the risk of having his government-issued weapon snatched.

Also read: ‘I am in danger’: JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav demands security, writes to Bihar home minister

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav claimed he had repeatedly apprised the central and Bihar governments of his security concerns both verbally and in writing, but his security cover had not been enhanced so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav claimed he had repeatedly apprised the central and Bihar governments of his security concerns both verbally and in writing, but his security cover had not been enhanced so far. {{/usCountry}}

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"I once again urge the central and Bihar governments to take immediate cognisance of the matter, considering my growing popularity, the large crowds at public events and the serious security concerns involved," the JJD leader said.

"Who will take responsibility if an untoward incident involving me or my security personnel occurs? Is the government waiting for something unfortunate to happen?" he asked, urging authorities to provide adequate security without further delay.

Yadav maintained that his demand was not for special privileges but for necessary protection for himself and his security personnel.

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Also read: 'Why was I beaten': Tej Pratap's ex-wife slams RJD's 'sudden social awakening'

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 last year by his father Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.

He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was 'hacked'. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his 'irresponsible behaviour' after he formed his own party, JJD.