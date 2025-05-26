Aishwarya Rai, Tej Pratap's ex wife, weighs in on his expulsion from RJD, calls it poll drama

Tej Pratap's ex wife Aishwarya Rai on Monday claimed that his expulsion from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was an eye wash. Her remarks come a day after Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD supreme and Tej Pratap's father, expelled his eldest son from the party and family over irresponsible behaviour and failing to conform to probity and family values. Aishwarya Rai is the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.(X/ANI)

The decision was taken after a controversial Facebook post from Tej Pratap’s verified account, in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.

Aishwarya, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said that the family was still together and that her life had been ruined.

"Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated. The elections are near, that is why they have taken such a step and created this drama," Aishwarya told ANI.

Tej Pratap's expulsion

Tej Pratap's expulsion came after the former Bihar minister claimed that his Facebook account was hacked, following a post that claimed he was in a long-term relationship with a woman.

The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago. On Saturday, Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to claim that his social media accounts were compromised and his photos had been maliciously edited.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

Explaining the reason behind this decision, Lalu Yadav said that his son's conduct was not in line with the family's traditions and values. He stressed that neglecting moral standards in personal life weakens the broader struggle for social justice.

In a statement on X, Lalu Yadav said, "The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions."

He further announced, "Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life."

Lalu Yadav also said that anyone who wishes to maintain contact with Tej Pratap is free to make their own decisions. "All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you," he said.