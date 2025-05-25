RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav responds after viral ‘love confession’ post

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav found himself amid a raging social media storm after a Facebook post claimed he had been in a romantic relationship for 12 years with a woman. However, Tej Pratap blamed the hackers for the viral post and said it never happened. Many social media users were quick to point out that Tej Pratap, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is already married.(HT Photo )

"My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," Yadav wrote on X, referring to the post that had gone viral and was taken note of by media outlets.

The now-deleted post, which briefly appeared on his verified Facebook page Saturday, featured a picture of Yadav alongside the woman with the caption.

"The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years," the caption of the photo read.

"I have been wanting to share this with you for a long time, therefore, I am revealing it before you all. I hope you will be able to understand me," the post further added.

It was not known whether a police complaint had been filed by Yadav about the "hacked" Facebook page and the post. Nonetheless, he urged his supporters and followers to be on their guard and "pay no heed to any rumours".

However, within hours, the post had gone viral and sparked a wave of reactions drawing attention to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s personal life. Many users were quick to point out that Tej Pratap, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is already married.

Tej Pratap got married in 2018, divorce pending

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house, alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws.

Her father, Chandrika Roy, a former minister himself, quit the RJD, vowing to fight his daughter's battle "politically and legally".

The couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court here. Both sides have since been trading charges.

(with PTI inputs)