Tejashwi Yadav defends minister over remarks on ‘Ramcharitmanas’; blames BJP

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday defended state education minister Chandrashekhar over his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas. Yadav blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the controversy, alleging ‘conspiracy’.

“People should be mindful of the conspiracies of the BJP, as it is cunningly trying to direct the political discourse towards a Hindu versus Muslim binary,” he said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The RJD leader added, “We must understand BJP's machinations. They had tried to discredit CM Nitish Kumar with rumours that he wanted to cool his heels as governor or the vice president while trying to break his party. They are at work again since the 'Mahagathbandhan' is an eyesore and can hamper their prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Bihar education minister - who belongs to the RJD - stirred a controversy after saying that ‘Ramcharitmanas’ - a religious book for Hindus depicting tales of Ramayana - promoted “social discrimination and spreads hatred in society”. He also compared the popular version of Ramayana to ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ penned by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar.

"Ramcharitmanas was opposed because it said that the lower section of society becomes poisonous if they get educated. Books like Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti, and MS Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts created a social divide," the minister said.

Meanwhile, despite the severe backlash, the minister on Friday asserted his stand on the remarks. “How many times do I have to say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?” he asked reporters.

