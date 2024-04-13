 Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto, promises airports in 5 Bihar cities, ₹1 lakh per year to 'sisters' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto, promises airports in 5 Bihar cities, 1 lakh per year to 'sisters'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Tejashwi Yadav, who released the document in the presence of senior RJD leaders, said his party is making 24 promises to the people of the nation and Bihar.

Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav released Rashtriya Janata Dal's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday morning, promising new five airports in the state. Releasing ‘Parivartan Patra’, RJD founder Lalu Yadav's son and political heir also promised 1 lakh per year to “sisters” from poor families on Raksha Bandhan.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav acknowledges supporters during an election rally in Jamui. (PTI file photo)
"We have released 'Parivartan Patra'. We have brought 24 'jan vachan' (public promise) for 2024. These 24 'jan vachan' are our commitments that we will fulfil," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav said if the INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, his party will ensure construction of five new airports in Bihar for better connectivity.

"For better connectivity in Bihar, we are going to build 5 new airports in the state -- in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also promised special status to Bihar.

"We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and we will provide special status to Bihar," he said.

He vowed to rid the country of unemployment.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to PM Modi's eating non-veg during Navratri remarks: ‘Why was Bihar…?’

"From 15th August, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start from 15th August," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav said that cooking gas cylinders will be provided at 500.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to the poor household, every year. We will provide gas cylinders at 500," he added.

The RJD leader promised one crore jobs to youths across the country.

"If our INDIA alliance is voted to power, we will give government jobs to one crore youth across the country...Today unemployment is our biggest enemy and BJP people did not talk about this. They had promised to give 2 crore jobs but we do what we say," he added.

Voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19. Counting will take place on June 4.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

