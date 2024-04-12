Tejashwi Yadav reacts to PM Modi's eating non-veg during Navratri remarks: ‘Why was Bihar…?’

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter slammed the Opposition’s ‘Mughal mindset’ for allegedly eating non-vegetarian food during auspicious months of ‘Saawan’ and Navratri’. During a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Modi also said he knew the Opponents would be after him with “goli-barood” (arms and ammunition) and abuses after his statement. But it’s his “duty in a democracy to show people the real side of situations”. A screengrab of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's video which went viral on social media.

“You will have to understand that he is not speaking on the issues. Did he talk about the issues of Bihar, its youth, farmers and mass exodus? ...Key issues like poverty, unemployment and how many jobs have been provided need to be discussed. Why didn't PM Modi eradicate poverty?…Why was Bihar not given special status?” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said while interacting with reporters in Gaya during a campaign for the party ahead the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Recently, a video of Tejashwi Yadav went viral where he was seen eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani. After being attacked for having ‘non-veg during Navratri’, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the video was from April 8, and he deliberately posted it late to check the “IQ” of BJP leaders, who have “no knowledge and never talked about real issues like unemployment, migration and poverty”.

Earlier on Friday, addressing a public rally in Udhampur, while campaigning for Union minister Jitendra Singh, Modi said, “The Congress and the INDIA bloc do not care about the feelings of most Indians. The love playing with people’s feelings. One of their leaders visited an ally — who is a convict and is out on bail — to cook mutton during the month of ‘Saawan’. They also instigated beliefs of Indians by shooting videos,” Modi said in an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A video of Rahul Gandhi cooking Champaran mutton with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the latter’s New Delhi residence had gone viral in September last year.

“The law doesn’t stop anyone from eating anything, and neither Modi does. All are free to have veg and non-veg whenever they want. However, the motives of these people (members of the INDIA bloc) is different. Their objective is similar to Mughals, who did not get satisfaction by just defeating the kings in India. They achieved contentment only when they destroyed temples,” the prime minister added.

Modi also compared the mindset of the Congress and its allies with that of the Mughals, who he said used to derive pleasure from vandalising temples, and accused them of teasing the majority community by displaying videos of consuming meat during the month of Saawan to consolidate their vote banks.

"You must have seen how the Congress hates the Ram temple. The Congress and its entire ecosystem start screaming if there is even a reference to the temple. They say the Ram temple is an election issue for the BJP. It was never an election issue and will never be an election issue," Modi said at the rally.

RJD MP Manoj Jha also responded to PM’s comments and said, “What is happening? Your leaders fell into the trap, and now you too? The video is of April 8, and has no connection with Navratri. Why not talk about jobs? You came to power with promise of two crore jobs every year. What happened to that now? Why are you silent on it? You are silent on jobs, better healthcare. But fish is all that you can see. Diverting from main issues will not do anymore. This can’t be expected from at least the prime minister.”

Responding to Modi's statement, Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said, “Tejashwi (Yadav) is mainly talking about employment... You (PM Narendra Modi) should talk about jobs, employment, social security, the old pension scheme and social harmony. Tejashwi (Yadav) is already talking about all this... You play a big role in protecting democracy, so talk about employment.”