Narendra Modi in Udhampur today: PM to campaign for Union minister, Article 370 in focus | Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for Union minister Jitendra Singh, is scheduled to address an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday, April 12, amid tight security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. (ANI file)

Jitendra Singh is eyeing a third term as an MP from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Four years after its abrogation, Article 370 has taken centre stage in the election campaigns in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi in Udhampur today: Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a massive rally in Udhampur's Batal Ballian area on Friday.

The authorities have activated multi-tier security arrangements, including a ban on the flying of drones. The security agencies have issued advisories and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for people attending the rally and for the security personnel in view of the threat perception.

Security arrangements include elaborate deployments, area domination, checkpoints and alertness in areas and vigilance on vital installations in the region by various security agencies.

News agency PTI, citing officials, reported the security personnel have been put on duty along the Jammu-Udhampur highway and vital junctions amid the setting up of additional checkpoints to monitor the commuters.

Frisking has been intensified at major spots on the highway, the officials said.

This is Modi's third visit to Jammu and Kashmir in over one and a half months. The prime minister held rallies while inaugurating several development projects on February 20 and March 7 in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

About Udhampur Lok Sabha seat