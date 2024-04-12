'Just like Mughals': PM Narendra Modi takes 'mutton in Sawan' jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked INDIA bloc allies Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav for allegedly eating mutton during the holy month of Sawan last year, claiming they don't care about the sentiments of the majority of the country. Udhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

PM Modi, without naming the two leaders, compared them with the Mughals and accused them of attempting to "tease the people of the country".

PM Modi was referring to a viral video -- released in September last year -- in which RJD leader Lalu Yadav and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were seen cooking mutton together.

"The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail -- they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoy cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country," PM Modi said at an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

PM Modi claimed the intentions of "these people" were to tease the people of the country, "just like the Mughals".

"The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also reacted to the controversy triggered by Tejashwi Yadav's video.

"Amid Navratri, eating non-veg food, by showing these videos, hurting the sentiments of the people, who are you trying to impress?" PM Modi said.

The BJP had called Yadav “seasonal sanatani”.

Reacting to the attack, Tejashwi Yadav had claimed the video was made on April 8, whereas Navratri began the next day.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress over Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

"Congress says Ram Mandir is an election issue for BJP. I want to say that Ram Mandir was never an election issue, nor will it ever become an election issue. The struggle for Ram temple was going on even before the birth of the BJP... When foreign invaders destroyed our temples, the people of India fought to save their religious places. The leaders of Congress and its allies lived in big bungalows but when it came to changing the tent of Ram Lalla, they used to turn their backs," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that Jammu and Kashmir will get back its status of statehood. He said the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir weren't far away.

"Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers," he said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI