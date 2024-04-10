Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over viral ‘fish’ video

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted to BJP's attacks over the video of him eating fish on the first day of Navratri. Yadav said that he uploaded the clip to “test the IQ of BJP leaders." RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

BJP leaders slammed Tejashwi Yadav for a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter), where he was seen eating fish with Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani on a helicopter. The video was posted on April 9, the first day of Navratri.

Responding to the repeated jibes by BJP leaders, Yadav said, “One thing that all should be clear about, from the last 3-4 days, I am continuously moving around with Mukesh Sahani. I posted it there because I wanted to take an IQ test of BJP leaders.”

"I have discussed the date of April 8 in the video. They don't have the knowledge and they never talk about issues like unemployment, migration and poverty.. This is the test so that the people could know the reality of the people of BJP," he added.

VIP chief Mukesh Sahani also slammed BJP for taking digs at them for eating fish. Sahani pointed out that the date of the video was April 8, a day before Navratri commenced.

While speaking to reporters, Sahani said, "If it's a thing to eat, shouldn't we eat?.. The date of April 8 is clearly there in the video. But the opposition has nothing in the name of agenda. It's about people's choice of what they want to eat..."

Earlier today, Union Minister Giriraj Singh termed Tejashwi Yadav as a “seasonal sanatani”, accusing him of indulging in appeasement politics during the festive season.

Calling Lalu Yadav's party a private limited company, Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan.”

“Lalu Yadav's party is a private limited company. It is their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders. In Bihar, be it infiltrators or Rohingyas, a large number of them have their names on the voter list. I demand a mechanism that denies them the voting rights,” he added.